Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been practising social-distancing and have sharing sneak-peeks of their life at home. First, it was a goofy picture of the couple. Now, it's a video of the actress cutting Virat's hair.

In this short clip, it looks like Anushka has turned into a hairstylist for her hubby. Virat is seen sitting in a chair patiently while she gives him a haircut with a pair of kitchen scissors. The video begins with Virat smiling and saying, “This is what quarantine does to you. You allow things like this to happen.” Anushka, on the other hand, looks extremely excited.

Other celebrities like Katrina Kaif has shared videos of her learning to play the guitar, working out and even washing dishes.