Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard are back in the news. And this time over the stories that led to their breakup. Earlier, Depp was accused of domestic violence and now a defamation case has been filed against Amber, along with a cheating allegation with Elon Musk.

Controversies surrounding the couple don't end there. As per latest reports, the makers of Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 2 are now planning to remove Amber from its cast, owing to all the negativity. However, an official announcement is awaited.

If the grapevine is to be believed Warner Bros, the makers, do not wish all the bad press surrounding the actress to affect their upcoming project. Certain reports also added that discussions are now being held to whether remove Amber Heard of the upcoming projects in the extended DC universe, or reducer her screen time in the film.