Speculations were rife since Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday that she is about to have her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik! Her fans were overjoyed with the confirmation as the 25-year-old stated on a preview clip for Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, that she is expecting her first baby. When Fallon congratulated her, she said, "We are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes, and support," adding that even though she would have wanted to announce it in a different way other than being leaked to the press.

Gigi hugs Zayn. Image courtesy: Instagram

The baby is reportedly due in September and it has also been revealed that she is expecting a girl. Gigi Hadid, and Zayn Malik, 27, have been dating for a few years now. Although they broke-up, reports say they got back together at the end of last year and has been steady for a while now. Only very few friends and family close to Gigi knew about her pregnancy. Gigi confessed that she is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy in quarantine.