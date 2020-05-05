While the nation has entered stage three of the lockdown, this time some relaxations were permitted, including the opening of liquor shops in a few places. However, shops in Delhi had to be shut down because of the chaos that ensued. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora expressed her unhappiness about the reopening of liquor stores and took to Instagram stories to share her displeasure. She put up a picture of a news channel still on her stories which showcased the closure of liquor shops in Delhi due to large crowds. She wrote, "I still don't get [what] was the need...desperation or [necessity] to open liquor shops!..."Bad, bad idea. Only gonna create more chaos, domestic abuse, child abuse (sic)," she wrote.

A snapshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Malaika has reportedly been staying at home during the lockdown with her son Arhaan Khan and has unable to meet her family for almost fifty days. She shared that with her fans as a caption of a picture she put up with her family including sister Amrita Arora.