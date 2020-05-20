Sarbjit, a biographical drama documents the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, a farmer who accidentally crosses the border and enters Pakistan where he spends 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, saw Randeep Hooda bringing to the silver screen Sarbjit in a very convincing manner.



The actor, who is known for giving his per cent to each role saw him going an extra mile for this one. To portray someone who has been imprisoned for such a long time, Randeep lost about 18 kgs in just 28 days, leaving the entire industry stunned.

On the fourth anniversary of the film today, Randeep took to Instagram to share a picture that shows him really skinny. “Almost took the life outta me,” he captioned the picture.

For this transformations, the actor went on a very strict diet, which was supervised by his sister Dr Anjali Hooda-Sangwan. The diet, which majorly included proteins and greens, allowed him only 500-600 calories per day with a few cheat days where he was allowed starch.

“The lack of sugar almost drove me crazy. I was thinking about food all the time, there were days when I was so hungry, I couldn't sleep. There came a point when I wasn't even allowed an apple and was so emaciated I could barely walk”, Randeep had once stated in an interview.

The film also saw Aishwarya Rai playing Sarbjit’s sister Dalbir who fights all her life for his justice.



On the work front, the actor was last seen in Extraction.



ALSO READ:

'The action is real and gritty:' Randeep Hooda, Rudraksh Jaiswal & Priyanshu Painyuli get chatting about Extraction

Randeep Hooda makes a meme out of Extraction still to take a dig at India's liquor store chaos