Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday!

Friends and fans celebrated King Khan's birthday by sending him wishes everywhere on social media. The star is now elated that much before he could come on the big screen, he got featured on the world’s “biggest screen”, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, on the occasion of his birthday.

SRK, who is Dubai’s ambassador since 2016, took to social media to share a picture of himself posing in front of the world’s tallest building, which flashed “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan.” The superstar wrote that while he loved this gesture, his kids were “mighty impressed” too.

He wrote: “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s friend, filmmaker Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share a video of the moment.

“Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever…,” Karan captioned the video.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai with his family to cheer for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the on-going Indian Premier League.