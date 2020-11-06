From when she won Miss World in 2000 to her debut Oscar appearance in 2016, Priyanka Chopra has aced most of her red carpet looks. But it isn't all that easy to pull off a look as it may seem. In an interview given to a leading lifestyle magazine, the star revealed two red carpet looks that she felt most uncomfortable in.

She reportedly said, “In the year 2000, I won Miss World and my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end, I was stressing so much because it was so stressful that the entire tape came off. And the whole time I was doing my walk, I kept my hands like this in a ‘namaste’. People thought it was a namaste but it was actually holding my dress up,” she said.

Talking of her second most uncomfortable look, the red velvet Ralph Lauren number that she wore for Met Gala in 2018, Priyanka added, “It was this blood-red, Ralph Lauren, beautiful outfits with a gold hood. But the corset under that thing, I couldn’t breathe! I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner. Obviously couldn’t eat too much that night,” she said.

Priyanka, who was in Germany recently shooting for Matrix 4 returned home to the US to celebrate Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas.