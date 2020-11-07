In a statement released on Friday on his official Instagram handle, actor Johnny Depp has said that he was 'asked to resign' by Warner Bros from his 'role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts'.

The move comes after the actor lost his failed libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for a 2018 article that labeled him a wife-beater.

His statement read: "In the light of recent event's, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.

Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.

Finally, I wish to say this.

The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.

My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.

Thank you for reading."

Fantastic Beasts,” a prequel franchise spin-off from the Harry Potter films, has grossed nearly $1.5 billion between 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Warner Bros. on Friday postponed the release of the third Fantastic Beasts film from November next year to summer 2022.