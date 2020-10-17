Legendary costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, known for her Academy Award win for Gandhi, passed away recently at the age of 91. Actor Aamir Khan expressed his condolences for India’s first Oscar winner, with a heartfelt message on Twitter. He had worked with Athaiya for Lagaan previously and was also awarded the national award for the same. Bhanu has worked in over 100 films ever since she began her career in Hindi films with C.I.D in 1956.

The actor wrote on Twitter, "Bhanuji was one of those film people who beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair to bring to life the director's vision. You will be missed Bhanuji. My heartfelt condolences to the family." Earlier, several others like Priyanka Chopra and Boney Kapoor had expressed condolences on social media.