Actress Shweta Tripathi is on a roll. The actress who was last seen in the sci-fi film Cargo on Netflix,will be back on your screens with today’s release of Mirzapur Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The actress also appeared in a short and sweet film titled Laghushanka which is streaming on Sony LIV.

A still from Laghushanka

Shweta plays the role of Shruti, a young woman who has an adult bed-wetting issue. Although she gets treated for it, just before her wedding, the problem surfaces again. Shruti and her mother are in a fix and are unsure if they should reveal this fact to the groom and his family. Shweta, who has often picked films that deal with topics that are taboo says the reason she agreed to do take this role was because of director and writer, Nikhil Mehrotra’s narration. “The moment Nikhil narrated the story to me, I wanted to be part of it. As actors, when we get a director like him, who is clear about what he wants to communicate, it makes our job very easy,” she says.



It’s not a serious film. It entertains, and has quite a few humorous moments. It also captures family relationships in a realistic way. All these societal nuances mirrored in the film make it thoroughly watchable. “Art needs to reflect society and that’s what this film is attempting to do. I think we have oversold the concept of perfection. In this film, it’s about being the perfect bride, and I like to break such stereotypes. Even in one of my previous films, Gone Kesh (Shweta plays the role of a teenager who is diagnosed with alopecia), I felt for the character, just like I did for Shruti in Laghushanka. I want the audience to empathise with these characters and respect their emotions and journeys,” explains the actress.



From Masaan, Haramkhor, Gone Kesh, Cargo and Made In Heaven to Mirzapur, Lakhon Mein Ek and Laghushanka, Shweta has experimented with starkly different roles. “Every character’s journey has taught me something different. I step into their worlds, and portray different emotions. I wanted to do such films and I haven’t really gone after big-budget films or projects. I don’t feel the pressure. I get to learn so much from these films and I am happy,” she signs off.



