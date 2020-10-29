Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about how he almost broke down when he found out that his role in Kamal Haasan’s magnum opus Hey Ram, was cut. He recalled how he cried inconsolably and was later consoled by Shruti Haasan. He also revealed that though his portions didn't make it to a few films apart from Hey Ram, he was left utterly saddened about this role.

He revealed in a recent interview that Kamal Haasan also happens to be someone whose craft he greatly admires, hence he longed to be a part of the film. He also revealed that he has watched all of his movies several times. He was the Hindi dialogue coach on the sets of the film and that's how he was offered a role. His role was an important one but it didn't make it to the final cut thereby greatly upsetting him. It was Kamal Haasan's daughter who had consoled him.