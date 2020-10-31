Ever since Jaan Kumar Sanu told his housemates on Bigg Boss 14 to not speak in Marathi, the issue has turned controversial. Now, his father the renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu too has apologised on behalf of his son for passing insensitive comments about the Marathi language on Bigg Boss 14. Sanu also criticised the upbringing that Jaan has received staying with his mother Rita, ex-wife of the singer.

In a video message that is being circulated on social media, Sanu says, "I heard that my son Jaan said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages." He further says that he hasn't lived with his wife and son for a long time and has no idea how he has been raised. "I haven't stayed with them for 27 years and I don't know what teachings he got, what to speak and what not to speak. I don't know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don't understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all," says Sanu in the video in which he also thanked Mumbai authorities for helping him in his battle with Covid-19.



Earlier this week in the Bigg Boss house, when Jaan entered into an argument with fellow housemate Nikki Tamboli, he asked her to refrain from speaking in Marathi with Rahul Vaidya. This is what Jaan said on the show to Nikki: Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko (Don't speak in Marathi in front of me, it irritates me. If you have the guts, speak in Hindi or be quiet).

His comments took a political turn with several political leaders expressing their displeasure and both Jaan and the channel had to apologise. Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan's mother also issued a statement, "I request everyone to please treat this as a game and not attach their personal agendas with it. When Jaan, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki were together that time Nikki and Rahul were talking in Marathi which Jaan didn't understand that's why he requested them to avoid talking in Marathi because he thought they are talking about him. Please analyse the situation and then come to a conclusion. How can he insult Marathi language? We are staying in Maharashtra since so many years, it's been more than 30 to 35 years now. Maharashtra has given so much love and respect to his father (singer) Kumar Sanu ji. Such bizarre assumptions are causing a lot of unnecessary stress. The host of the show Salman Khan has clearly said that sirf Hindi bhasha ka prayog kare (only use Hindi language). In fact no one said anything when people made nepotism comments on him (her son). Where were you that time? I knew Shri late Bal Thackeray ji and I know Uddhav Thackeray ji very well. How can we insult Maharashtra? They are family. Will you appreciate if Jaan starts talking in Bengali and for that matter, each and every contestant starts talking in their state language? Please let him be, he is a kid, a child, don't trouble him. We salute Maharashtra."

