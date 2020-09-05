Death on the Nile star Armie Hammer was spotted with actress Rumer Willis - Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter - enjoying a casual stroll with their masks on. That sparked a romance rumour between the two of them. The news comes after The Call Me By Your Name actor, separated from wife Elizabeth Chambers with whom he shares two children - Harper and Ford. They seemed to share a sense of familiarity as Armie had his hands around Rumer. However, reports state that the relationship might be rather casual as Armie is still not ready for a relationship. Meanwhile, he stunned the netzines with his presence in the Death On The Nile trailer also starring Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal among others.