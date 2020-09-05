Reports state that Jacob Elordi and Zendaya -the co-stars from Euphoria- rumoured to be dating each other might have split. Why? Because on Zendaya’s birthday, Elrodi was spotted with supermodel Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber. Kaia, a model herself, was seen with Jacob and were photographed dining together. Although reports suggest that are not a couple at the moment but there seems to be enough chemistry between the two.



Meanwhile, Jacob, who earlier dated fellow Kissing Booth alum, Joey King, sparked romance rumours after he was seen with Zendaya were photographed kissing in February. And ever since the show premiered in June 2019, rumours of a Zendaya and Jacob’s romance have been made headlines. They were spotted vacationing together in Greece and pictures of them emerged where the two were spotted getting cosy at a cafe. However, what Jacob hanging out with Kaia means, only time will tell. Ever since his split with Joey, Jacob has been fiercely quiet about his private life and continue to remain so.