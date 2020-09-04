There’s a news that Jane Austen fans would love to hear about, especially those who liked Colin Firth’s rendition as Mr Darcy! London-based cake sculptor and sugar craft artiste, Michelle Wibowo, has created a life-size - 6 Ft tall - cake statue of Colin Firth’s Mr Darcy, to celebrate the release of the 25th Anniversary of the Pride and Prejudice series. The cake was made to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the release of the BBC series. We learnt that the series which will soon be celebrated on the drama channel of UKTV Play.



The cake-statue is up at Lyme Park in Cheshire which served as his home, Pemberly, in the TV mini-series. It also helped gain Colin Firth gain worldwide recognition and a whole gamut of Austen readers and fans quite liked his portrayal as the dashing hero who in his own way manages to woo Elizabeth Bennet - the heroine of the book.



Michelle wrote on Twitter, “ Celebrating the launch of Jane Austen Season, a lifesize #mrdarcy #ColinFirth.” Her website mentions, “It took Michelle more than 200 hours create, they're made from sponge cakes and contains 20kg of flour, 20kg of butter and 45kg of sugar.”

