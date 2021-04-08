Young and vivacious actor Rittika Sen looks all set to celebrate Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year’s Day like she always did — by spending time with her parents and catching up with extended family. Last seen in Miss Call opposite Soham Chakraborty in February, this 20-year-old beauty, who debuted at the tender age of 14 in Raj Chakraborty’s Borbaad (2014) opposite Bonny Sengupta, is busy straddling projects in the Bengali film industry and down South.

A bohemian red frill sari with a floral print by Juhi Bengani

Before leaving for Chennai, this busy bee took out time for us to shoot these four looks that young fashionistas can try this year. “The sartorial choices for Poila Baisakh are no longer confined to traditional attire alone. Millennials love experimenting with their looks while keeping the traditional touch intact. These four outfits that I have chosen reflect the spirit of the occasion and yet are modern in their silhouettes and style,” shares the PYT.

On the sidelines of the shoot, we had a short chat with Rittika on her plans for the Bengali New Year, her beauty regimen and upcoming projects.

Life lessons

2020 has surely turned Rittika several years older, in terms of maturity.”Yeah, I started off very young in the film industry; I was barely in my teens when I starred as a lead in Borbaad. So, people have this perception that I am much older than I claim. That really used to irk me initially, but now I take it in my stride when I see even Wikipedia wrongly stating my age as 29! There is a really long list of things that I have learnt in this time of pandemic and what tops is cooking. I could barely boil eggs but now I can cook anything. Also, I have learnt that every penny is worth its value,” says Rittika.

A one-shoulder Indo-Western jumpsuit by Divya Kochar

A new start

With the novel coronavirus now becoming a stubborn evil with which we are slowly learning to co-exist, Rittika is determined not to let it ruin her peace of mind anymore. “I was initially bogged down with a sudden halt in work. But now, with things gathering pace again, I am getting my rhythm back. Last year, Poila Baisakh was spent under lockdown with a muted and tentative welcome to the New Year. But this year I am going to celebrate it the way I always did,” she states. Wearing new clothes in white and visiting her maternal grandparents where all the cousins get together is an annual ritual in Rittika’s family. “This year, too, we will be doing just that. Later, I would go out for dinner with my parents and younger brother,” she tells us.

Maach, mishti and more

A foodie by nature, Rittika doesn’t believe in a restricted diet. “If you keep an eye on the portions, you needn’t deprive yourself of the little pleasures of life. I love eating but I ensure it’s homecooked and low in oil. I like my fish boiled rather than fried and I love having leafy vegetables like spinach, red amaranth and watercress. I am a fishitarian and like eating any fish. I don’t like rich gravies and prefer light vegetable or fish curries and for dinner I prefer chicken stew a lot. I love drinking milk a lot besides having nuts, berries and Greek yoghurt.

Fit and fabulous

Keeping fit doesn’t mean going to the gym for this beautiful actor. “Though I have a small gym set-up at home I hardly work out. I am a trained kathak dancer and prefer dancing for a couple of hours instead. Also I do yoga and stretching. Resting your body is equally important to stay fit,” she shares.

A cocktail gown with a one-shoulder drape by Sequins and Pearls

Skin deep

“I have combination skin so I am very careful and do minimal makeup even when I am shooting a film. I use only three to four drops of any concealer and basic make-up for my films. I cleanse my face properly with plain micellar water or coconut oil and spray rose water before going to bed. I also wash my face properly after waking up and apply a good moisturiser. My mom makes homemade ubtaan with aloe vera and fruits for me to use and I scrub my skin with rice powder and turmeric paste during summer to remove the dead cells,” the actors tells us.

Upcoming projects

The Bengali actor is also making a splash in Southern film industries and her latest release Naanga Romba Busy opposite Tamil actor Ashwin that released last Diwali was well-received. She will soon be seen in a Malayalam/Tamil bilingual movie and is also a part of Mallika Sherawat starrer, Pambattam in Tamil. “I also finished shooting for this Bengali film Prothom Barer Prothom Dekha and a horror thriller where I will be playing Draupadi,” says Rittika.

A lavender corset and lehenga set by Soigné and The City

Food, fashion and more

Ethnic choices: Any traditional sari in white, red, pink or blue with glass sleeves and deep-back blouses.

Daily wear: Jeans, parallel pants, palazzos, flared bell bottoms, shirts and tops. Long and short floral dresses in bright colours with frills at times.

Five wardrobe essentials: A cargo pant, a long skirt, a white spaghetti top, a blazer and a formal dress

Make-up: A light foundation or sheer concealer from Estée Lauder and lipsticks in baby pink and nude brown shades from MAC

Beauty essentials in your bag: Micellar water, wet wipes, an aloe vera gel and a hair serum

Jewellery: I love long earrings and bangles

Favourite accessory: A luxe backpack and sports shoes

Most expensive buy: I recently bought two cars, a white Xylo and a Honda WRV

Hobby: Reading non-fiction

Health drink: Spinach and apple juice

First thing you have in the morning: A small slice of turmeric

Comfort food: Mishti and any dessert

