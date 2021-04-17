Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for COVID-19. Sonu shared a post on his official social media accounts to make this announcement.

He wrote, 'Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self and taking utmost care... but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all - Sonu Sood (sic).' See post here.

Just a few days earlier Sonu had taken the vaccination and was appointed as the brand ambassador for ‘Sanjeevani - A Shot Of Life’ initiative, a nationwide awareness campaign that urges citizens to get vaccinated.

He was also made the face of Punjab's COVID vaccination drive and the Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had made the announcement on social media. "Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest," had tweeted the CM.

