Actress Mayuri Deshmukh, the leading face of the ongoing serial Imlie on Star Plus, couldn’t be happier. Her play Dear Aajo, a grandfather-granddaughter relationship tale directed by Ajit Bhure, just got showcased on Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch last week, earning her praises from all corners. The artiste, who has performed in several plays, TV serials and Marathi films, talks with us about her work, upcoming films and web series and lifestyle choices. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in Dear Aajo?

I play a young teenager, born and brought up in Atlanta. Her name is Shanaya or Shanu and after her parents’ demise in an accident, she is forced to come to Mumbai and live with her grandfather who is a typical middle-class Maharashtrian living in Dadar Hindu Colony. He has certain rigid values while she is free-spirited. The story basically delineates the journey of her evolution from what she was to what she becomes.

How did you prepare for the same?

The preparation for this role was tricky. Shanu struggles with Marathi and has a very heavy, American accent and this creates a communication gap between her and her grandfather who doesn’t understand what she is saying. This fun language barrier also causes a lot of interesting anecdotes to unfold in the play. I referred to the way my NRI cousins speak Marathi and English. Also, her brattish attitude had to be just right. She is grumpy, rude to her grandfather, frustrated with her own life, angry at its unfairness and later turns into a mature, beautiful woman who still has a lot of spunk and forthrightness.

Mayuri Deshmukh

Are there any Marathi movies that you are doing? Any OTT projects?

There are two films ready for release. One is Lagna Kallol and the other is Grey. I am interested in OTT projects but that has to be very interesting and the role should suit my sensibilities.

How are you keeping fit during these trying times?

I do some basic aerobics, cycling, walking and Pilates besides pranayama and meditation almost every day.

What’s your daily diet?

I’m a vegetarian and I don’t have a heavy breakfast. I usually start my day with a banana smoothie with chocolate, dry fruits and almond milk. I have simple homemade dishes with a multigrain chapatti but prefer eating a staple meal of daal-rice. For dinner, I have soup, some salad, khichdi or chapatti or even bhakri with veggies.

A health drink you swear by?

A green juice made with spinach, beet greens and assorted leaves. I also have hot water with lemon or a tablespoon of ghee with hot water.

Mayuri Deshmukh

Beauty secrets

Skincare routine: I Use whatever my dermatologist prescribes. I also love homemade face packs and organic, vegan, cruelty-free products. My favourite pack is besan, curd and turmeric ubtan. Currently, I'm also using a pack of cocoa powder, honey and a bit of milk.

Beauty essentials in your bag: Lipstick, sunscreen, lip balm, perfume, kajal, mascara and a face mist.

Five wardrobe essentials: A beautiful sari, jeans, an elegant white shirt, a well- fitted comfortable dress and a good jacket.

