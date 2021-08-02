Popular singer Kalyani Menon passes away at 80 in Chennai

Popular singer Kalyani Menon passed away at 80 reportedly due to age-related ailments at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday.

She is the mother of Rajiv Menon, the popular filmmaker and founder of the Mindscreen Film Institute.

Kalyani Menon, who shot to fame with director Ramu Kariat’s Malayalam film Dweepu, had worked with legendary music composers like A R Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, MS Viswanathan, Vidyasagar, M Jayachandran, and Govind Vasantha.

She was well-known for her renditions in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, including the original composition Alaipayudhe in the Kollywood film with the same name. She also sang some well-known hits like Maale Manivanna in Shivaji: The Boss, Omana Penne in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya, Kaadhale Kaadhale from 96, and Omanathingal in Muthu, to name a few.

Kalyani also worked with AR Rahman for his Vande Matharam anthem.

Some of her first songs were from V Dakshinamoorthy’s Malayalam movie Thacholi Marumagan Chandu, and Nee Varuvai Ena in the Tamil film Sujatha. She made her film singing debut with Thoppil Bhasi’s movie Abala (1973).

Born in Ernakulam, Kalyani Menon started singing at the age of five and began learning music from a young age from Cherthala Sivaraman Nair, who was a disciple of Tiger Varadhachariar. She is the only child of Balakrishna Menon and Rajamma.

Kalyani received the Kalaimamani Award from the Tamil Nadu government. She is also the recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award for her contribution to devotional music.

The last rites and cremation would take place on Tuesday afternoon at Chennai’s Besant Nagar. Kalyani Menon is survived by her son Rajiv Menon.