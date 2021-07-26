Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi passes away at 76 due to age-related ailments

Actress Jayanthi, who has worked predominantly in south-Indian films, passed away on Monday morning at her residence in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. She was 76.

Jayanthi has acted in more than 500 movies, including some Hindi films, and was known as ‘Abhinaya Sharade’ (Goddess Sharadhe in acting) within the film industry. She received six state awards (four for Best Actress and two for Best Supporting Actress) and was awarded the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement award in 2005-06.

Jayanthi, who started out as a dancer, made her debut in the Kannada movie industry with YS Swamy's 1963-film Jenu Goodu, starring Udaykumar. Active until the late 1980s, she is best known for her performances in Banashankari, Kalaavati, Thulasi, Miss Leelavathi, and Anand, to name a few. She had also worked with the late Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar in more than 30 films.

Also read: Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away at 49 due to heart attack

Jayanthi was also seen in several Tamil movies, including Karnan (1964), Neerkumizhi, Ethir Neechal (1968), Iru Kodugal and Devadhai. The actress had worked with several veteran actors from the golden era, including Bollywood actors Prithiviraj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, and MG Ramachandran and Shivaji Ganesan from Kollywood.

In the Telugu film industry, Jayanthi had shared screen space with NT Rama Rao in most of her movies, including Bhakta Prahlada, Sarada, Badi Panthulu, Kondaveeti Simham, and Donga Mogudu.

The actress was reportedly known for her unique roles in films that broke stereotypes, like focusing on female desire, and questioned conservative traditional beliefs.