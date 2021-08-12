Filmmaker Farah Khan is hosting a live session; she will share tips and tricks to make it big in Bollywood

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is known for her films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, will be hosting a masterclass titled Behind The Lens with Farah Khan. This online experience is part of the 10-day festival, Bollywood Insiders, by AirBnB that kicks off from today. Ahead of her session that’s scheduled on August 13, Farah talks to Indulge about what participants can expect:



Why did you agree to come onboard for the Airbnb experience?

I have collaborated with the brand in the past however this is the first time that I will hosting an Online Experience on the platform and I am very excited about it. During my session I will be talking about everything that goes into the making of a movie. Bollywood has always been my first love ever since I was a little girl and I am thrilled to share my experience with the participants. I will help participants understand what makes an actor stand out, how to get into a character, how to deliver your lines with maximum impact for your first Bollywood audition and much more.

Will this be an interactive session?

Throughout the experience, guests can ask me as many questions as they have – whether it's about direction, the process I follow to conceptualize characters or what I look for when holding auditions. It’s a no holds barred hour of learning and fun combined! My mantra in life is to have fun no matter what it is that you are doing and that is the spirit I bring to my online experience on Airbnb.



What can participants expect to learn from you during this session?

I will help them sharpen their skills, and ‘speed mentor’ them so that they are audition routine ready! Through the experience, my guests will also have the chance to act out some of their favorite Bollywood dialogues for me and get a deeper understanding about the industry.

What's your advice to aspiring actors?

My advice to the young and budding talent is to not lose. Never consider the initial phase of starting out as a period of difficulty. It's a procedure which may take three months, six months, or even a year to complete. The first step is to realize your dream and give it your all.

Which have been your most memorable movies as a choreographer?

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Pehla Nasha, the song from the movie will always hold a special place in my heart, it was the first song of my career and that’s where it all started from.

August 13, 7 pm. On AirBnB

