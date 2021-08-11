Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about pregnancy challenges during her book launch with Karan Johar

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Live with filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday and launched her debut book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible online. During the introduction of her book, Kareena spoke about several of her personal experiences with pregnancy, including how her second pregnancy was more difficult than it was with her first son Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking about how the COVID-19 pandemic had amplified her worries about the safety of baby Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena said, “We were hearing so many stories about (pregnant mothers and) COVID-19 since it was the peak of COVID. Just that worry, when we were carrying him (Jeh) out of the hospital for the first time, was overwhelming. I mean, we can be masked; he can’t be masked (sic).”

Kareena and Karan then discussed postpartum depression and pointed out how pregnancy blues don’t disappear immediately after the birth of the baby. The actress also spoke in-depth about the anxiety and negative emotions that began seeping in even during the last trimester of pregnancy.

The two of them later moved on to talk about “caesarean trauma” and the social pressure on women to have a vaginal delivery, during which Kareena asserted that mothers should be given the choice to opt for caesarean or vaginal birth depending on the medical complications that may or may not arise.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her debut as a producer with Ekta Kapoor for Hansal Mehta’s untitled thriller

Moving on to talk about the other ups and downs she faced during pregnancy, Kareena said Saif had been supportive during the whole time. She said, “People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel like, ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’.”

“But there were times post-six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man, and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like, ‘This is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active,” she added.

“It has to be according to what the woman feels and what she is feeling at that minute. If your husband doesn’t understand that, then how can he be the father of your child? He has to love you in every form. It’s a topic that I have written about in the book because most women feel scared to talk about it, or feel embarrassed about it,” she concluded on the topic.

In other news, on the work front, Kareena is now venturing into film production with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for Hansal Mehta’s upcoming thriller.