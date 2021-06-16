Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is always creating headlines. Though she's been in the eye of a storm over a controversy regarding her fees, she's back in the news for something very unusual and unique. Bebo shines bright on a billboard at the Times Square in New York.

Kareena’s commercial of a popular jewellery brand is displayed on a massive billboard. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and dropped a video that sees her shining on the billboard.

“Shining bright like diamonds and gold on a billboard #TimesSquareNYC. (sic),” she captioned the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on a billboard at Times Square

Soon after sharing the video, wishes have been pouring in for the actress from her industry friends including her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and fans alike. Among them is global star Priyanka Chopra, (who is in competition with Bebo) took to the comment section and dropped rising hands emoticon.

Meanwhile, Kareena is back to her fitness routine after welcoming her second child on February 21. She regularly shares updates with her fans on social media. During the second wave of Covid-19, she also shared information about Oxygen, vaccine and child care availabilities on regular basis to keep people updated.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the highly anticipated Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She also has Karan Johar’s period drama Takht lined up.

Watch the video here