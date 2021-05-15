Saba Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan’s sister, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback picture of herself with her sister Soha Ali Khan, Soha’s daughter Inaaya, and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said she did not know where this picture had been until now.

In the picture, Saba, Soha and Kareena can be seen dressed in black outfits, with Soha holding Inaaya in her arms.

Calling the picture a “hidden treasure”, Saba Ali Khan wrote, “A Moment in time… Don’t know where this pic was until NOW! Hidden treasures #timtim #3rd #birthday #sisters #forever #love #you #kareenakapoorkhan #sohaalikhan #myjaan #inaayanaumikemmu #always (sic).”

Check out the post here:

The hashtags appeared to be an indication that the picture was clicked on Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan’s third birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016. Kareena gave birth to their second son in February 2021.

Fans expressed their love for the photo in the comments, with one user saying, “Three royal in one frame (sic).” Meanwhile, another netizen wrote, “Three queens nd 1 princess in one frame.”

Saba Ali Khan is generally active on Instagram and often shares pictures of the Pataudi family on the platform. Photos of Soha, Inaaya, Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu, her mother Sharmila Tagore, and her father Mansoor Ali Khan are frequently seen in her page.

Saba Ali Khan has also posted numerous photographs with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan.

Earlier, Saba shared an anecdote about an incident that took place when she went to get prints of a few family pictures. A staff member at the photo studio had apparently pointed out that there were hardly any pictures of herself in the photos she had wanted to get printed.

She wrote on Instagram, “When I decided to get some family prints made… the photo studio commented... ’Mam you’ve given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!’ Well... I love family moments.”