Shawn Mendes releases breakup track 'It'll Be Okay' following split with Camila Cabello

Singer Shawn Mendes treated fans to a new emotional breakup track titled It’ll Be Okay, which has the Canadian star talking about the end of a turbulent relationship.

Prior to the release, Shawn shared a teaser of the soft, piano-backed melancholic number on Tuesday. He took to his Instagram account to post a 12-second snippet of the melody. “It’ll be okay, tomorrow 12/1 7 pm EST (sic),” he wrote in the caption.

The breakup song arrived just two weeks after Shawn and singer Camila Cabello announced their split after dating for two years.

In a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the former couple said, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever (sic).”

The ‘Senorita’ collaborators then assured fans that they will continue to be best friends despite calling it quits. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” the statement read.

