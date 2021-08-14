This modern-day Cinderella movie featuring Camila Cabello has several significant fashion moments

The trailer for Cinderella, which is Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming spin-off movie, promises an interesting story with a modern twist, as opposed to the original fairy tale from decades ago. The trailer, featuring singer Camila Cabello as the protagonist, hints at a tale that now focuses more on individual empowerment and independence, with a subtle message on diversity and inclusivity.

Cinderella’s trailer begins by showing Camila Cabello as an aspiring young woman who wishes to become a fashion designer and establish her own line of clothing titled ‘Dresses by Ella’. We also see the townsfolk mocking her for her dreams of becoming a businesswoman, and her stepmother openly claiming that Ella’s late father was the only reason that stood between Ella and a ‘life on the streets,’ establishing the plot we’ve all come to know: the cruelty of the stepmother. However, what was noticeably different in this modern tale is that this harsh treatment pushes Ella to be optimistic and work for a brighter future that would change her life.

Watch the trailer here:

But not everything about the story has been modified. The trailer has retained some of the original story’s cuteness and charm by including Ella’s mouse friends as her wingmen in this version too. We also see television host and comedian James Corden making a brief, humourous appearance as one of the mice turned into footmen. The movie has also left the main plot untouched, like the king ordering his son to find a bride for himself at a ball, Ella’s dress being ruined before she leaves for the ceremony, and a fairy godmother giving her another chance to go.

Now, here comes one of the signs in the trailer that this version of Cinderella is more progressive. We see actor, singer, and style icon Billy Porter appearing as Ella’s fairy godmother (defying the notion that fairy godmothers are mostly female), wearing a sparkling gold gown similar to the black one he wore on the red carpet at this year’s Oscars. Billy made a significant fashion statement with his outfit at the Academy Awards, and broke several stereotypes that were associated with the idea of “masculinity.”

Billy Porter as Ella's fairy godmother

Another note-worthy moment from the trailer includes the part where the prince persuades Ella to be his princess, and Ella asks, “What about my work?” This question is followed by her saying, “I don’t want a life waving from a royal box anymore than being confined to a basement,” portraying an independent Ella.

Moving on to the other epic fashion moments in the trailer, we see outfits from diverse periods all in one movie, right from Ella in a pantsuit to several others in flow-y skirts, beautiful corsets and gowns. Take a look at some of the ensembles that have captured the hearts of viewers.

The pantsuit

When Billy Porter comes to the rescue of Ella as her fairy godmother and helps her go to the ball, he initially gives her a sleek blue pantsuit and a nicely tucked white shirt as her outfit, since she wants to be a businesswoman.

The dreamy artisanal gowns

The flow-y ball gowns that flare out at the bottom are probably on every girl’s list of outfits to try at least once in life. The trailer shows Ella and several others wearing lovely artisanal gowns in eye-popping shades, paired with elegant accessories from that era.

The simple but cute corsets

We also see corsets that work perfectly with and elevate Ella’s workwear dresses.

Directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella’s cast includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

