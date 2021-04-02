The Cinderella Story, a city-based footwear label has a new collection of mules that seem perfect for the summer heat. Helmed by Sabista Khan, the label boasts of juttis that are size-inclusive. From small feet to broad ones, there’s a pair for all, claims the designer. The brand is also quite popular with Bollywood celebrities and has been worn by Kriti Sanon, Soha Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

A pair from The Modern Desini

The new collection from the brand to hit the shelves is called, The Modern Desini. “I have attempted to combine Indian prints with Indo-Western styles,” shares Sabista. She recollects that a couple of years ago, she was quite taken by Anushka Sharma’s look in The Breakup Song while watching the film,

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actress wore a heavily embellished kurta with ripped jeans and black ankle boots. “It was a perfect mix of desi and Western culture and the end result was quite stunning. This collection is a nod to such confluence in style,” elaborates the designer, who has created a niche with her juttis.

Sabista Khan

However, she felt the time was right to diversify and get adventurous with styles. And that’s why the latest collection comprises handcrafted mules apart from a few juttis. “Mules give more breathing space and are apt for the summers,” says Sabista. Some of the mules in her repertoire have welts and an arrowhead in classic denim and also features fun floral prints. She is also working on a few pairs that will feature more embroidery. Look out for their faux leather version if you want to opt for a more eco-friendly option.

Rs 1,700 upwards.

Available online.

