‘I believe that a magical power is guiding me’: Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran continues to enjoy a rare popularity among the masses. It may not be an exaggeration to state that she’s one of the few actors of Telugu cinema to continue to be relevant for over two decades. The 39-year-old has shown a desire to reinvent herself in cinema, and perhaps it is this that brings exciting films to her. In her upcoming release, Gamanam, the actor plays a character for which she has gone with a deglam look. In this conversation, she tells us why and also speaks about what fuels her interest in cinema.



You have completed two decades of acting. Where do you go from here?



I am grateful to God, and I believe a magical power is driving me. I still feel like I am a beginner and a girl-next-door (smiles). It’s a humbling feeling. I come from a simple background. My mother is a chemistry teacher, and my father is an engineer. I still vividly remember shooting for my debut film, Ishtam (2001), and it is an experience I treasure a lot. I am nothing without the love and support of the people. I am extremely happy to be a part of some of the best films in Telugu cinema. As long as I am alive, I want to continue working in cinema because it is what keeps me going.



What attracted you to Gamanam?



Over the last four-five years, I was anxious, stressed and asking myself how I was doing. I felt a constant pressure to prove myself. It was then that I realised the futility of constantly worrying about the future. The script of Gamanam resonated with me. It explores deep emotions and conveys a good message. I loved that all the characters get prominence in such an interesting film. I think stories like this brim with rare power and find it to be important to take them to the audience.



My character, Kamala, is a differently abled, intelligent girl. She can talk but cannot hear. The character is both interesting and challenging. When we were researching for the film, we went to a school for such people in the city and observed the students there. I tried to bring in traits like strength, rage… through the character. This film is the journey of a helpless woman, who finds her strength by helping herself.

Shriya Saran

Did you identify with your character in any way?



Every character we do has a connection with us. Although Kamala is very different from my real-life character, her emotions ring universal. In fact, I identified this character with my mother. My mother stitches clothes, and she has stitched great dresses for my daughter, Radha. I have tried to emulate my mother’s mannerisms to pull off this character (smiles).



Did the director (Sujana Rao) being a woman help add more sensitivity to the portrayal of this character?



This is the first time I have worked with a woman director in Telugu cinema. I think times are changing and we are grateful that women are being encouraged in film crews. We have seen several female-centric films, yes, but barely any of them had a woman behind the camera. I have also worked with great men, yes, but having women on the sets makes a lot of difference. I remember the days I was the only woman on the set, apart from my hairdresser. For instance, if you are menstruating, it’s uncomfortable to share the inconvenience with a man. But with women around, we can share each other’s lives and associated concerns more openly. I think it is one of the best times to be a part of the cinema. We are witnessing a revolutionary change and I find it important and necessary that we have more women behind the camera.



After Chatrapathi (2005), you have reunited with SS Rajamouli for RRR.



It’s been a long time since I did a film with him. As much as I would love to, I cannot discuss my character in RRR, for fear of spoiling the film. However, I can tell you a bit about my upcoming films. I am working in Ilaiyaraaja sir’s bilingual musical film, Music School. I also have Tadka and Naragasooran, which are due for release. I am excited about all these projects.