Shriya Saran's Gamanam to release on December 10

Shriya Saran and Nithya Menen starrer Gamanam has been scheduled to release on December 10. The multi-lingual anthology also features Charu Haasan, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, and Suhas.



A few months ago, theatrical trailers in different languages were launched by Pawan Kalyan, Shivarajkumar, Fahadh Faasil, Jayam Ravi, and Sonu Sood.



Directed by Debutant Sujana Rao and dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra, the film has been produced by cinematographer Gnana Shekhar along with Venki Pushdapu & Ramesh Karutoori.



Gamanam will be released in several Indian languages on the aforementioned date. The film’s music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.



Apart from this film, Shreya is awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Nithya Menen on the other hand has Thiruchitrambalam and SkyLab in the lineup.