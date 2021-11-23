Karuna Kumar quits Nayattu Telugu remake?

Director Karuna Kumar has dropped out of directing the Telugu remake of Malayalam political thriller Nayattu over creative differences, say reports. Grapevine is that Netflix, which has the streaming rights of Nayattu, has raised objections over remaking it in Telugu without their permission.



"After Netflix has taken objection, the makers have decided to make it into a web film with a new cast. The idea didn't go down too well with Karuna Kumar, who doesn't want to direct a web film at this phase of his career and has walked out of the project," says a source.



While there was no news on Karuna Kumar's replacement, the makers were said to be interested in getting a new director and a new cast on board. Tentatively titled Bracket, the film is produced by Bunny Vass and Vidya Madhuri under GA2 Pictures.



Karuna Kumar, who made his directorial debut with Palasa 1978, has last directed Sridevi Soda Centre that featured Sudheer Babu and Anandhi in the lead roles.