Actor Keshav Uppal spills the tea about playing a gay character in Liongate Play’s first original Indian production  

Keshav Uppal, who was previously seen in movies like Dear Zindagi and shows like Love Me Hear Me and FU..Ok, returns to the digital space with Kunal Kohli’s directorial Hiccups and Hookups. Produced by Lionsgate Play, the web series featuring Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova and Keshav is a family drama at its core. The show deals with modern-day families and the various idiosyncrasies of the characters. Keshav, who plays a gay character in the show talks about breaking stereotypes and his future projects. Excerpts:

Can you tell us more about your character?

The show has a fun and light-hearted concept. I play the role of Kirit, owner of the art gallery that Lara Dutta works for. He is gay and when I was approached for the character, director Kunal Kohli told me that I have to carry the personality of a classy businessman. Something about Kirit appealed to me, as the way he was written was different from how we see ‘gay’ characters in a mainstream Hindi movie/show.

What kind of prep did it take for you to play Kirit?

I took this role as a challenge. Kunal and I didn’t want Kirit’s purpose on the show to be just for comic relief, which is what most gay characters in Hindi films are. Instead, he is a young and successful art gallery owner, who is in a position of power. We wanted to break the stereotypes around the queer community and offer a fresh perspective — we just did not want to bring in any of the age-old stereotypes of a gay man with Kirit.

What was the experience working with actors like Lara and Prateik like?

Both of them are not only great actors but also fun individuals. To be on the sets and have good conversations with them was truly an experience that I enjoyed.

From a photoshoot

When did you decide to be an actor?

I have been acting and dancing since I was five years old. Acting has always made me the happiest. I think even everybody around me always knew that this is what I would do — perform, act and dance.

What do you do when you aren’t shooting?

I usually like to work out in the gym and sometimes I even try my hands at cooking. I also like reading or you can find me playing on my Ps5.

What can the audience expect from your next, A Cold Mess?

I am shooting for the second schedule of the show and it also features Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra. It is a love story and will take the audience on a ride of emotions. It is a beautiful story and I cannot wait for everyone to watch it.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com