Lionsgate Play announces its first Indian original Hiccups and Hookups

Lionsgate Play will be foraying into production with its first original title, Hiccups and Hookups. The series features Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova, Divya Seth, and Nassar Abdullah in prominent roles. The platform announced the series today by releasing a video featuring actor Rajkummar Rao, where he introduces the characters of the show.

Also read: Lara Dutta plays Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom, calls it 'an opportunity of a lifetime'

The series tells the story of Vasudha Rao, played by Lara Dutta, a newly separated single mother who tries to raise her daughter along with her brother, Akhil Rao, played by Prateik Babbar. The series, which explores dysfunctional families and relationships, will have filmmaker Kunal Kohli serving as the showrunner. The supporting cast also includes Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, Meera Chopra, and Ayn Zoya among others. The series will premiere on the platform on November 26.

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta was recently seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom. Prateik, on the other hand, will be next seen in Brahmastra and Bachchan Pandey.