Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar cast in lead roles for a new Lionsgate Play show

Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinnova, Divya Seth, Nassar Abdullah, Khalid Siddiqui, Meiyang Chang, and Meera Chopra have gotten together for an untitled family drama for Lionsgate Play. This will be the OTT platform's first Indian original, however, it is yet untitled.

Makers of the show say it's a story about a dysfunctional family. But the drama is designed to start a conversation about such families. Indian families have always avoided crucial discussions and this show will put such topics in the spotlight. Issues related to love, dating, sex, and all other taboo topics will be touched upon.



The global streaming platform, Lionsgate Play, a direct-to-consumer OTT app launched in India last year, and is all set to offer a slew of Indian original series. What’s interesting to note is that the platform itself has a unique approach to content. With its first series and the lineup of the next few ready, the platform is capitalizing on the young adult space.

With OTT specials becoming synonymous with crime and action, Lionsgate India is carefully sifting through scripts to choose ideas and concepts that are refreshing and a welcome break from the clutter available on platforms. With a slice of life show about family, another about college life, and one about matters of the heart, the platform is offering to the audience exactly what is missing from the OTT space.

This show is their first big project, and is directed by Kunal Kohli who is known for films like Hum Tum and Fanaa.