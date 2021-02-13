In her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, Parineeti would be singing an unplugged version of Matlabi Yariyaan.

About four years ago, Parineeti Chopra made her singing debut with Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu), which garnered her a lot of praise. She continued the journey with Teri Mitti in Kesari and now the actress-singer is back with another song.



In her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train, Parineeti would be singing an unplugged version of Matlabi Yariyaan, originally sung by Neha Kakkar.

This piece of information came to everybody's notice when she shared a fan's tweet of her singing the song. "Sang this song for #TheGirlOnTheTrain," tweeted Parineeti on Thursday.



Speaking to media, the actress said, "Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mic and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, Ribhu (Dasgupta, the director) and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice."

"I am so glad that I got to do it. People have given love to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin as well as Teri Mitti. So, I hope the third time is lucky for me as well," added Parineeti.

The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa, and Kumaar has written the lyrics.

Related:



Parineeti Chopra looks anything but girl-next-door in The Girl On The Train

'So looking forward to this': Priyanka Chopra can't wait for Parineeti's The Girl on The Train

The film is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train, which is based on Paula Hawkins' bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version saw Emily Blunt in the lead role. In one of her earlier interview, Parineeti said that she is unfazed about the comparisons people would eventually make between her and Blunt.

"I have to say that I didn't approach The Girl On The Train with the apprehension of being compared to Emily Blunt. She is a towering actress and I knew that since I was doing the official Indian remake, comparisons were bound to happen. Actually, I relished the challenge to deliver this role at par with the earlier film," said Parineeti.

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), who fixates on the perfect lives of a couple she watches from afar during her daily train commutes. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

The Girl On The Train premieres on February 26 on Netflix.