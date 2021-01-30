Actor Varun Dhawan who recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal, has been voted the Best Actor (Male) at Kids Choice Awards 2020 by Nickelodeon.



Despite facing tough competition from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, Varun emerged as an absolute fan favourite among kids as he earned the Nickelodeon award for Best Movie Actor!



The talented actor has always been honest about his love for spending time with kids. Giving his young fans the ultimate treat, the energetic actor has consistently brought his childlike enthusiasm to the Kids Choice Awards for 4 years consecutively, making him immensely popular among toon loving kids.



From his stylish outfits to his infectious energy while performing dance sequences, Varun is well known for entertaining children at the glittering award ceremonies held by the channel.