Varun Dhawan shared the first pictures from his wedding to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal with the caption: “Life long love just became official ❤” Courtesy: Instagram/Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, who are childhood sweethearts, got married on January 24, 2021, in a private ceremony at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug near Mumbai.

The wedding was initially supposed to take place in May 2020 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor had kept his relationship private for a long time but later revealed during an episode of Koffee with Karan hosted by director-producer Karan Johar that he was dating her and that he planned to marry her.

The duo had been friends since sixth standard in school but did not get into a relationship until much later. Varun also said Natasha had rejected his proposal three to four times before finally agreeing to date him.

Unlike the big bash Bollywood weddings, Varun's marriage was a quiet affair with a guest list of 50. And among those who attended the wedding were the likes Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan.

However, the Main Tere Hero star Varun arrived with all pomp and show for the wedding ceremony on a quad bike, whole songs such as Heeriye Sehra Baandh played in the background.

Manish Malhotra created Natasha’s outfit for the occasion, which was a shimmering off-white lehenga with a thin veil. Makeup and hair artist Namrata Soni was in-charge of the bride’s look for the wedding. Natasha’s makeup included a mild smoky-eye effect with neutral make-up and pale pink lipstick, while her hair was left in loose curls and a half puffed up-do that was held together with a white flower brooch.

Well-known caterers InterContinental Hotels & Resorts planned the menu that included Continental and Punjabi dishes.

As per media reports Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala, Remo D’Souza, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were among the guests who were invited to the wedding.