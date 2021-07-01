Britney Spears has lost the case to her dad! Despite the worlwide support from her fans and sympathisers, and even after her heart-wrenching testimony she presented last week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request from the singer's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, to have Jamie Spears dropped as his daughter's co-conservator.

According to E! News, Jamie was named the conservator of Britney's estate and person in 2008, when the singer suffered a very public breakdown. The wealth-management firm Bessemer Trust Company joined Jamie last year as co-conservator of the estate. "The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," the document read.

Last week on June 23, Britney appealed to the virtual court about her conservatorship, her impassioned public testimony had moved several of her followers and fans to tears. The 39-year-old singer was highly critical of her father and alleged that he "loved the control to hurt his own daughter." However, her father's attorney issued a statement: "Mr Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Last year in November, after the court declined a previous request from Britney's legal team to suspend Jamie as conservator of her estate, it named her father the co-conservator along with the Bessemer Trust Company. According to TMZ, the singer's attorney wanted Jamie replaced by Bessemer Trust, which would have become the sole conservator of her estate, but the judge didn't agree with that because there were no official papers filed at that time. However, now according to TMZ Britney's' lawyer will file another motion soon to remove Jamie as the singer wants him to be out entirely. Bessemer Trust is still not acting as a co-conservator to Britney's estate as certain documents are pending to be filed before the court's order comes into effect.