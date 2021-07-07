Amitabh Bachchan mourns Dilip Kumar's death: 'An epic era has drawn curtains'

Mourning the demise of Dilip Kumar, who passed away today morning, Amitabh Bachchan called him an 'institution'.

Paying his respect on social media, Big B tweeted, "An institution has gone.. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar'.. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss.. Deeply saddened.. (sic)."



In another tweet, he added, "An epic era has drawn curtains... Never to happen again."



Big B shared screen space with the legend in the 1982 film Shakti.

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar breathed his last today morning after being in hospital for a week due to age-related illness. He was 98 and is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Saira Banu.



