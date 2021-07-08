See pictures: Neetu Kapoor rings in her 63rd birthday with a family dinner

Neetu Kapoor with her family at her birthday dinner

Neetu Kapoor rang in her 63rd birthday with her family on Wednesday night. The actress, her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and other family members had gathered for her birthday dinner.

Her daughter Riddhima shared pictures on her Instagram stories, and wished her mother a happy birthday.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, and others from the family, gathered for dinner to celebrate the occasion. Randhir Kapoor was also present.

It looked like the entire family had a lot of fun, particularly cousins Karisma, Kareena and Riddhima, who posed for selfies.

All the cousins, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen posed for many other pictures as well.

Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the film, which she shot soon after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, last year.