COVID-19: Suniel Shetty's building sealed after it reported a spike in new cases

Several floors of Suniel Shetty's building in South Bombay have been sealed by the BMC after it reported a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Several floors of Prithvi Apartments in South Bombay where Suniel Shetty resides with his family have been sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after it reported a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The 30-storied building with 120 flats on Altamount Road has reported several new COVID-19 cases in the past few days. And, as per BMC's COVID-19 protocols, if there are more than five active cases in any particular building, it is eligible for sealing to prevent further spread of the contagion.

However, the actor and his family are currently out of town and are not affected by the BMC D Ward action.



Also read | Suniel Shetty talks about ageing with style and why his children Athiya and Ahan are his best friends

Along with Prithvi Apartments, the civic body has affixed the seal on at least nine other posh buildings in South Mumbai's affluent Malabar Hill and its surroundings as the area has reported a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the BMC, in the second wave, a majority of the cases have been reported from skyscrapers as compared with the crowded slum areas.