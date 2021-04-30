It's been a year since Rishi Kapoor departed from this world. The actor was suffering from cancer and was being treated for it. Earlier today, on his first death anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor penned an emotional note that she shared on Instagram.

While his family, the film fraternity and his fans remember Rishi today, we relook at moments when his son Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his father.

Ranbir had written the foreword to his father's biography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Unscensored, in which he had revealed several personal details about the senior Kapoor. He wrote: "I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modelled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him."

In 2019, when he won the best actor award for his role in Sanju, Ranbir revealed how his father, who was undergoing treatment for a year in New York, was worried about not getting work when he would return. "Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about 'how is this film?', 'how is this film doing?', 'how is this performance?', 'what are you doing in this scene?' And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?" The actor also went onto to dedicate the award to his father, "I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father. He is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life and I have often heard that whenever you come at crossroads in your life, you can really tell who you are as a person."

Rishi Kapoor battled cancer for two years, and died on April 30, 2020. Since the country was under the a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who lives in Delhi couldn't attend her father's funeral and watched it on a video call. Earlier today, she posted an emotional note on Instagram remembering him, "If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ... "Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again." – Dorothy Mae Cavendish... I love you always (sic)," she wrote.