Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed that he and Alia Bhatt would have been married by now had the pandemic not hit their lives.

Ranbir's interview with film critic Rajeev Masand went viral for the statements he made about the wedding plans. When asked whether he and Alia had considered marriage, Ranbir reportedly said: "It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life."

Earlier this year, there were reports that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were planning to get married on December 4.

When asked about Alia and how he spent the lockdown with her, Ranbir said, "You know, my girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever and she took every class there is from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her."

According to reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially started dating in 2018. Since then, the duo has made appearances at several events together. The power couple will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.