Kangana Ranaut to make OTT debut as a reality show host

Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the Indian adaptation of Temptation Island. It will premiere on an OTT platform

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut, and it will be as a host of a reality show. The actress will be hosting Indian adaptation of Temptation Island.

The existing format of the show features several couples who agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite sex, in order to test the strength of their relationships. Although Temptation Island is an American reality show, it is based on the Dutch TV program Blind Vertrouwen (which translates as Blind Faith) created by Endemol.



"Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show, Temptation Island and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kick start the shoot," revealed a source close to the development.

On the work front, the actress has action films Dhaakad and Tejas, Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi and period drama Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Yesterday, her production house Manikarnika Films announced another film, Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana.



