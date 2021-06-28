Actress Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane on Sunday and shared a fan-made video compilation on Instagram that showed different stills of her across the years. She also spoke about how she had initially suffered a lot in the film industry and how those experiences had made her confident that she could achieve success again and again.

Kangana explained that she had been a minor when she started out in the industry, and that she suffered because she did not have guidance from her parents or a thorough understanding of what that field was like. She added that she should have been in school “studying and playing” and not struggling to make a career.

Kangana wrote, “My sister sent this to me: a fan-made video; made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time (sic).”

She also went on to make a reference to Lord Krishna’s sayings in the Bhagavat Gita about seemingly good and bad incidents in life. “I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, everything that appears bad has some good in it and everything that appears good at the surface definitely carries the seed of some bad in its womb… whether or not we see it that’s our problem but that does not change the nature of reality (sic),” Kangana wrote.

“BTW thanks for the video,” she concluded.

On the work front, Kangana is known for her performances in films like Fashion (2008), the Tanu Weds Manu series, Queen, and Panga. She is currently awaiting the release of the Tamil biopic Thalaivi, which is based on late J Jayalalithaa, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

She will next be seen in Emergency, which is based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.