Even though Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is yet-to-be released, the actress has surprised her fans with something new.

Kangana who is all set to play Indira Gandhi in her next movie titled Emergency underwent a body scan for the role. The actress posted images of the body scan procedure on her social media pages on Wednesday and captioned the images, "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started journey of #Emergency #Indira with body, face scans and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special @manikarnikafilms (sic)."

Emergency is an upcoming political drama and according to media reports apart from producing, Kangana will also direct the movie. The film will reportedly feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

The actress also shared video stories on her Instagram profile in which she is seen going through a body scan process as part of her preparation for the role in the office of her production house, Manikarnika Films.

"Guess what is going on in Manikaran Films? Body scan for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji's skin," the actress shared on her Instagram story.

The film was apparently being written and directed by Sai Kabir, who helmed Kangana's 2014 release Revolver Rani, however, now it is being reported that Kangana will helm Emergency as its director. The film is slated to go on floors in January 2022.

