Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for urging people to change the name of our country from 'India' to 'Bharat'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for making controversial statements about various political issues on social media, took to Facebook on Tuesday to share her views on the country’s name ‘India’ and urged people to change it to ‘Bharat’.

Kangana also explained the reason behind her suggestion, claiming that it was the British who had given the name ‘India’ to the country. She added that the term ‘India’ meant ‘east of Indus Valley,’ which was “rudimentary”, in her opinion.

Kangana wrote in her Facebook page, “India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat?”

“British gave us slave name India, which literally means east of Indus Valley, Really would u call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of name is this? So rudimentary,” she said.

Kangana further explained what the three Hindi letters in the word Bharat stood for. “Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It’s made of three Sanskrit words: भा - (भाव), र - (राग), त - (ताल). Yes, that’s who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory. Let’s start with the name भारत (sic).”

However, soon after Kangana Ranaut posted this, netizens began pointing out various flaws in her suggestion. A user said that her explanation for the name ‘Bharat’ was false and began speaking about Hindu mythology. The user wrote, “A little bit of knowledge about Hindu mythology and/or the Sanskrit language will tell you that the name ‘भारत’ comes from ‘भरत’, the son of Shakuntala and Dushyanta, who grew up to become up the legendary emperor who once ruled the entire land (sic).”

Reports also said that none of the words in the Sanskrit language stood as acronyms for any other word, and that the term ‘भरत’ came from two separate words: ‘भर’ indicating the gotra “Bharadwaj” for the king and ‘तन’ indicating son.

Meanwhile, netizens also highlighted the fact that changing a name need not necessarily lead to real change. “Changing name or not is not helping until people don’t change their thinking and behaviour (sic),” a user wrote.

Kangana Ranaut’s account on Twitte got suspended earlier this year for “repeated violation” of its policy on “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.”