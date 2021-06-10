Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was recently suspended from Twitter over her controversial tweets, took to Instagram on Wednesday to talk about how she has not been able to pay her taxes on time over the last six months due to lack of work.



Calling this the first time in her life where she has been in such a situation, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life (sic).”

Kangana Ranaut also said that she was not paying interest for the tax money that she had not paid on time, but that she welcomed this move. She said, “I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money, still I welcome this move.”

Concluding on an optimistic note, Kangana wrote, “Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time.”

Ever since the actress’ account was suspended on Twitter, Kangana has been active on Instagram and sharing her thoughts. She shared another Instagram Story on Wednesday in which she was musing about the beauty of Mumbai rains and how they made her feel “romantic.”

Sharing a photo of herself, Kangana had written, “Nothing’s more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just daydream. Who is meant for me please show up na (sic),” and added two heart emojis.

In an earlier Story, Kangana had also welcomed the month of June, saying it had brought with it “happy feelings, sparkling thoughts, and new ideas” in her mind.

The actress had written, “Who all can feel a sudden gush of happy feelings, sparkling thoughts and new ideas with the beginning of June? There is a massive shift in how agitated and tired I felt through all of April and May. I am hopeful that this fizzy sparkling feeling will sustain (sic).”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of the Tamil movie Thalaivi, which was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in India. The film, which was scheduled for release in theatres on April 23, is a biopic of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Dhaakad, and another biopic of Indira Gandhi.