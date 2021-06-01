Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has worked predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, got hitched to businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru on Sunday in an intimate ceremony, and pictures from the wedding are now out on social media.

Pranitha announced the news on Instagram and apologised to fans for not having shared the news earlier. She put out a post on Instagram that read, “It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalized date as up unity the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current Covid restrictions. We didn’t want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates. Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than our loved ones to be part of our special day.”

Pranitha added that she and her newly-wed husband hoped to celebrate with everyone once things “got better.” “You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better (sic),” she had written.

Read their announcement on Instagram here:

Reports said Pranitha and Nitin had been friends for many years.

Take a look at some of the pics from their wedding below:​

On the work front, Pranitha will next be seen in Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Paresh Rawal. Hungama 2 marks Pranitha’s debut in Bollywood. She will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn.

The actress was last seen in a cameo appearance in N.T.R: Kathanayakudu.

Pranitha has acted in films like Brahmotsavam (Telugu), Hello Guru Prema Kosame (Telugu), Masterpiece (Malayalam), Mass Leader (Kannada), Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum (Tamil), Massu Engira Maasilamani (Tamil), and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal (Tamil), to name a few.