Actor Pearl V Puri, who is well-known for his role in the television series Naagin 3, was arrested on Saturday by the Mumbai Police on charges of allegedly raping a minor girl.

Pearl V Puri, 31, has been booked by the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police under Sections 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 4, 8, 12,19, and 21.

This comes after the girl’s family filed a complaint against Pearl Puri alleging rape almost two years ago. According to media reports, the police had said that the girl used to visit the shooting sets since her mother was a co-star in a show Pearl acted in.

Later on Saturday, Vasai Sessions Court judge Aditi Kadam sent Pearl to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Following his arrest, several co-stars of Pearl stood in support of the actor and expressed shock over the allegations being levelled against him. Many also refused to believe that Pearl might have committed the crime. The celebrities who supported Pearl included producer Ekta Kapoor, actresses Anita Hassanandani, Asmita Sood, Nikki Sharma, Roma Bali, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and actors Aamir Ali, Arjun Bijlani, Krystle Dsouza, Shalin Bhanot, Adhvik Mahajan, and Sheetal Dabholka, to name a few.

Nikki Sharma, who was Pearl’s Brahmarakshas 2 co-star, wrote in an Instagram post: “It’s absurd. absolutely absurd to see what’s happening right now and the news that’s doing the rounds. All I can say is @pearlvpuri is a good human, so humble and so kind to everyone that’s around him. this is not him, it’s all lies. i hope the truth comes into light soon #istandwithpearl #justicewillbeserved (sic).”

Roma Bali, who also shared screen space with Pearl on Brahmarakshas 2, said, “I can’t believe the news about @pearlvpuri… since I know pearl personally this is not possible. all this news is to tarnish his image… pearl was my hero, he will always be my hero… he is the perfect gentleman I have ever met… my personal view is that all this is to spoil his reputation… just impossible #istandwithpearl (sic).”

Pearl’s Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti too said on Instagram, “Here’s to one of the sweetest persons I know. Let’s wait for the truth to come out. #istandwithpearl I’m with you my friend. Stay strong (sic).”

Nia Sharma, another Naagin 3 co-star wrote, “Rape is not a joke, no excuse, no means to come at someone to satisfy a bruised ego. Rape and molestation stories are terrifying and far beyond imagination in India. The real victims die, their stories go unheard, their families are waiting for justice all their lives. Do not belittle them. Do not make a mockery of it. Rape allegations cannot fu**ing be used at will. It cannot. It should not. @pearlvpuri sorry it happened to you.”

Pearl began his career as a television actor with the 2013 show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar. He was last seen in the television series Brahmarakshas 2.