An FIR has been filed by Bandra Police in connection with an alleged rape and molestation complaint by a former model and songwriter. Among nine high-profile people named are actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, glamour photographer Colston Julian, and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.

Kwan talent management company founder Anirban Blah, Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurujyot Singh and Vishnu Wardhan Induri are the others named in the first information report, which was registered on May 26.



According to the reports, the model has claimed that the alleged sexual harassment took place between the period of 2014 and 2019 under the pretence of giving her acting opportunities. She also revealed that she met the accused on various occasions.

The FIR reportedly states that she was sexually assaulted by Colston Julian while the others have been accused of molestation by the complainant. According to the complaint, Jackky Bhagnani molested the victim in Bandra, Nikhil Kamat harassed the complainant at a plush hotel in Santacruz.

(With inputs from IANS)